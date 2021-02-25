Satellite firm SES sees lower 2021 earnings, sales as video weighs

Adds details, CEO comment

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES SESFg.LU predicted lower revenues and core profit for this year on Thursday, largely due to an expected further decline in its core video business as growing popularity of streaming puts pressure on satellite distribution.

The Luxembourg-based group reported 2020 core profit and revenue in line with its forecasts, but sales in its video business, which distributes TV channels like Sky, Canal+, ARD, and NBC and represents 59% of total revenues fell 8%.

The drop in part reflected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that led to cancellations of sports and cultural events. But chief executive Steve Collar told reporters sales were also weighed down by media companies delivering more content via streaming as they compete with services such as Netflix.

For this year, one of the world's biggest satellite service providers expects video revenues to fall further by up to 10% to between 1 billion and 1.03 billion euros.

SES sees total group revenues at between 1.76 billion euros and 1.82 billion euros, down from 1.88 billion euros ($2.29 billion) it reported for 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are seen at between 1.06 and 1.10 billion euros, down from last year's 1.15 billion..

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

