News & Insights

Satellite firm SES appoints Adel Al-Saleh as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 13, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Adds details

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite firm SES SESFg.LU, SESFd.PA announced on Friday it has appointed Adel Al-Saleh as its new chief executive officer, effective February 2024.

He will succeed interim CEO Ruy Pinto, who will remain a member of the executive team until June 2024 and then will assume the role of an advisor to Al-Saleh.

Al-Saleh, a citizen of the United States of and the United Kingdom, has been CEO at Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary T-Systems International, an integrated IT services provider, since January 2018.

Prior to his time with T-Systems, he worked for IBM, IMS Health, and KKR-owned Northgate Information Solutions, SES said.

Steve Collar stepped down as SES CEO in June 2023.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.