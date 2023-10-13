Satellite firm SES appoints Adel Al-Saleh as CEO

Adds details

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite firm SES SESFg.LU, SESFd.PA announced on Friday it has appointed Adel Al-Saleh as its new chief executive officer, effective February 2024.

He will succeed interim CEO Ruy Pinto, who will remain a member of the executive team until June 2024 and then will assume the role of an advisor to Al-Saleh.

Al-Saleh, a citizen of the United States of and the United Kingdom, has been CEO at Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary T-Systems International, an integrated IT services provider, since January 2018.

Prior to his time with T-Systems, he worked for IBM, IMS Health, and KKR-owned Northgate Information Solutions, SES said.

Steve Collar stepped down as SES CEO in June 2023.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.