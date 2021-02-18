Satellite data firm BlackSky to go public via $1.5 bln SPAC deal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery and data firm BlackSky Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp SFTW.N in a deal valuing the equity of the combined entity at $1.5 billion.

