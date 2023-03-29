US Markets

Satellite company SES confirms talks with Intelsat

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 29, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES SESFd.PASESFg.LU confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks with its peer Intelsat over a possible combination of their businesses.

"In response to rumours in the market, SES S.A. confirms that the company has engaged in discussions regarding a possible combination with Intelsat. At this stage, there can be no certainty that a transaction would materialise," said SES.

