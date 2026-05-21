This Satellite Company Grew Revenue 80%. One Fund Just Disclosed Buying $6 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

Archon Capital Management bought 1,647,687 shares of Satellogic in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $6.07 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $8.96 million, reflecting both purchase and price movement.

This was a new position for Archon, accounting for roughly 5% of fund AUM.

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Archon Capital Management opened a new position in Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL), acquiring 1,647,687 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $6.07 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management reported a new position in Satellogic, acquiring 1,647,687 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.07 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The stake was valued at $8.96 million at quarter-end, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent stock price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 5.1% of 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: BAND: $10.39 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: APYX: $10.30 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE: SVV: $9.65 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BRZE: $9.51 million (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: OMDA: $9.11 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Satellogic shares were priced at $9.64, up about 155% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $9.64 Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $20.43 million Net Income (TTM) ($90.50 million)

Company Snapshot

Satellogic Inc. designs, builds, and operates nano satellites to provide real-time Earth observation data streams for commercial and government applications.

The company generates revenue by offering satellite imagery and analytics services, enabling clients to access high-frequency, high-resolution data for decision-making.

Primary customers include government agencies, enterprises in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and organizations requiring geospatial intelligence for monitoring and security.

Satellogic Inc. operates a constellation of nano satellites enabling Earth observation solutions. The company delivers high-resolution imagery and analytics, supporting diverse applications such as agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response.

What this transaction means for investors

With SpaceX’s initial public offering looming, plenty of eyes are on space companies, and Satellogic’s recent stock performance is certainly eye-catching, with shares up over 150%. As for fundamentals, the company reported earlier this month that first-quarter revenue jumped 80% year over year to $6.1 million, driven by growing demand from government and commercial customers, while operating losses narrowed 33% to $6.4 million. Perhaps more importantly, Satellogic generated positive operating cash flow for the first time in its history.



Management also continued building momentum in defense markets, signing a $12 million agreement to transfer an in-orbit satellite to a sovereign customer and unveiling its Merlin constellation, an AI-focused satellite network that management says is fully funded through customer contracts. The company ended the quarter with $121.9 million in cash and reported $64.8 million of remaining performance obligations, giving investors greater visibility into future revenue. For long-term investors, the key question is whether Satellogic can keep converting defense and geospatial demand into recurring, profitable revenue. Archon's purchase suggests it believes the answer may increasingly be yes.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze, Omada Health, and Savers Value Village. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.