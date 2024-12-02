News & Insights

Sassy Gold to Hold Virtual AGM Amid Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Sassy Gold Corp (TSE:SASY) has released an update.

Sassy Gold Corp. is set to hold its virtual Annual General Meeting on December 27, 2024, to ensure shareholders can engage despite ongoing postal strikes. The company continues to expand its mineral exploration efforts, with projects in North America’s Golden Triangle and Labrador, along with interests in uranium and other strategic resources.

