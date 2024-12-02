Sassy Gold to Hold Virtual AGM Amid Expansion

Sassy Gold Corp (TSE:SASY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sassy Gold Corp. is set to hold its virtual Annual General Meeting on December 27, 2024, to ensure shareholders can engage despite ongoing postal strikes. The company continues to expand its mineral exploration efforts, with projects in North America’s Golden Triangle and Labrador, along with interests in uranium and other strategic resources.
For further insights into TSE:SASY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ramping Up its Network
- Ford (NYSE:F) Puma Goes Live in Europe
- The Race to Replace Gelsinger is On at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.