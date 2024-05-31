News & Insights

Sassy Gold Cancels Uranium Property Acquisition

May 31, 2024 — 12:48 pm EDT

Sassy Resources (TSE:SASY) has released an update.

Sassy Gold Corp. has cancelled its plans to acquire uranium properties in Utah and Colorado due to significant political, environmental, and technical risks uncovered during the due diligence process. The associated private placement of $2.5 million has also been terminated as no subscriptions were finalized. Despite these setbacks, the company retains a robust portfolio, including full ownership of the Foremore Project and stakes in various other mining companies, offering shareholders a diverse exposure to valuable minerals.

