Sasseur REIT Triumphs with Top Equity Return Award Again

November 06, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CRPU) has released an update.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust has been awarded the Highest Weighted Return on Equity Over Three Years at The Edge Singapore Centurion Club Awards 2024 for the second year running, highlighting its strong financial performance. The trust’s remarkable resilience and strategic management have enabled it to deliver a 52.1% total return to unitholders, outperforming key market indices since its 2018 listing. This accolade underscores Sasseur REIT’s commitment to delivering long-term value despite challenges in China’s retail and real estate sectors.

