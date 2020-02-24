SASR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.92, changing hands as low as $33.87 per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SASR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.83 per share, with $38.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.56.

