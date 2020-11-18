World Markets

Sasol's board agrees to 20% fee reduction

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Sasol said on Wednesday its board agreed to a 20% cut in the fees proposed for approval at its 2020 annual general meeting due to erosion of shareholder value over the past two years and challenges still facing the petrochemical firm.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sasol said on Wednesday its board agreed to a 20% cut in the fees proposed for approval at its 2020 annual general meeting due to erosion of shareholder value over the past two years and challenges still facing the petrochemical firm.

The fee reduction will remain in place until a revised fee proposal is considered by shareholders at Sasol’s 2021 AGM, Sasol said.

Problems at its U.S Lake Charles Chemicals project and softer chemical and Brent crude oil prices have weighed on the firms shares.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    10 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular