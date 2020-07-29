World Markets

Sasol to sell 16 air separation units to Air Liquide for about $515 mln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
South Africa's Sasol on Wednesday said it would sell 16 air separation units in Secunda to Air Liquide for about 8.5 billion rand ($515.48 million).

Sasol South Africa (SSA) will sell the air separation units, which have a capacity of up to 42,000 tonnes per day, to Air Liquide Large Industries South Africa Proprietary Ltd.

Air Liquide will supply gases to SSA's operations under a long-term gas supply agreement.

($1 = 16.4895 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

