Sasol (SSL) Stock Loses 26% in 2024: Wish to Buy the Drop?

South African integrated energy company Sasol Limited SSL hasn’t been a top performer in 2024, with its stock plummeting around 26% year to date. In stark contrast, the S&P 500 has surged more than 16% over the same period, while the Oil/Energy space has gone up 7%. This disparity might suggest that Sasol's business is struggling, but that’s simply not the case. On the contrary, the current dip presents a golden "buy-the-drop" opportunity for savvy investors.

YTD Price Performance

The company's strengths and strategic initiatives, such as its pioneering technology, anticipated chemical sector recovery, improved political stability in South Africa, and strategic focus on free cash flow generation and decarbonization, indicate significant upside potential, making it an attractive investment. Especially when considering the current undervaluation of its shares, Sasol offers a compelling case for value-oriented investors.

Business Overview

Incorporated in 1979, Sasol is a leading provider of liquid fuels in South Africa and a major international producer of chemicals. Unique among international oil companies, Sasol uses the proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technology to manufacture synthetic fuels from low-grade coal and natural gas. The company operates the only inland crude oil refinery in South Africa. Sasol is also involved in the exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas and oil, as well as marketing fuels and lubricants.

Reasons Behind Our Bullish View of Sasol

Unique Operating Model: Sasol is the largest oil and chemical concern in South Africa, engaged in diversified and highly profitable activities along the energy chain. In particular, the company is a world leader in the unique coal-to-liquids technology, owning and operating the largest such integrated commercial facility, based at Secunda, south-east of Johannesburg. The group’s long-term growth plans also involve constructing gas-to-liquids plants in the gas-rich regions of the world.



Potential Inflection Point in Chemical Sector Recovery: The chemical sector is poised for a turnaround. Despite recent challenges, S&P Global forecasts a gradual sector recovery in 2024, with improvements expected in the second half of the year. This rebound, supported by increased chemical production volumes and stabilizing prices, has also been noted by industry leaders like BASF SE BASFY and Huntsman Corporation HUN. Sasol is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.



Political Stability in South Africa: Recent political developments suggest a more business-friendly environment post-election. The ANC-led government’s coalition with the Democratic Alliance indicates a shift toward pragmatic policies that support economic growth and infrastructure development. This potential stability bodes well for Sasol's operational resilience and long-term growth prospects.



Strategic Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation and Decarbonization: Sasol's emphasis on optimizing operational costs and reducing capital expenditures, coupled with a focus on free cash flow generation, sets a positive trajectory. The company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions aligns with global sustainability trends, enhancing its attractiveness to environmentally conscious investors.



Green Transition and Operational Enhancements: Sasol’s investments in green hydrogen production and renewable energy partnerships, such as the Power Purchase Agreements with Air Liquide AIQUY, are enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint. These initiatives support Sasol’s transition toward an ambitious net-zero carbon goal by 2050 and operational improvements.

Attractive Valuation & Solid Dividend

Despite recent earnings challenges and market pressures, Sasol offers an attractive valuation for potential investors. Currently, SSL shares trade at 2.36 times forward earnings, significantly below the industry average of 9.47 and its 5-year median of 4.71. Alongside its low earnings multiple, Sasol boasts an appealing dividend yield. The company's historically solid dividend policy highlights its commitment to returning value to shareholders, providing a cushion against short-term market fluctuations.

Final Words

In conclusion, while Sasol has faced challenges in 2024, its strategic initiatives and political developments in South Africa suggest a promising future. The company’s focus on free cash flow generation, decarbonization, and operational enhancements positions it well for long-term growth. With its attractive valuation and strong dividend history, Sasol offers a compelling investment opportunity. Additionally, the Zacks average price target of $15.60/share suggests a nearly 112% upside for the stock from the current levels. Therefore, investors should consider buying the dip to capitalize on this massive potential upside.

Sasol stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



