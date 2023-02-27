Sasol (SSL) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Sasol said on February 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.39 per share ($0.77 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $14.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.55%, the lowest has been 1.97%, and the highest has been 57.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.82% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sasol is $22.83. The forecasts range from a low of $16.83 to a high of $33.19. The average price target represents an increase of 55.82% from its latest reported closing price of $14.65.

The projected annual revenue for Sasol is $295,088MM, a decrease of 4.06%. The projected annual EPS is $71.89, an increase of 16.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sasol. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSL is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 36,220K shares. The put/call ratio of SSL is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,685K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,449K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 9.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,007K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,985K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 9.48% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,074K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,720K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Sasol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries. Through its talented people, Sasol uses selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products globally. Its revised strategy aims to have a greater focus on value realisation for its stakeholders, sustainable growth and improved business sustainability as well as enhanced cash generation. The Chemicals Business will grow by meeting evolving consumer needs, including the demands of a growing and urbanising middle class. It will focus its activities on specialty chemicals where it has differentiated capabilities and strong market positions that can be expanded over time. The Energy Business will position to be responsive to global trends by providing new energy and mobility solutions over time, pursuing greenhouse gas emission reductions through growth in gas and renewables, and higher cash generation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

