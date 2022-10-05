Sasol plans new drilling campaign in Mozambique in Q1 next year

World Markets

South Africa petrochemical giant Sasol plans to drill its first exploration wells in Mozambique's onshore PT5-C field and offshore A5-A area in the first quarter of next year, a company presentation showed on Wednesday.

Sasol imports most of South Africa's gas via the Rompco pipeline that links Mozambique to the manufacturing heartland of Africa's most industrialised economy.

