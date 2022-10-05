Sasol plans new drilling campaign in Mozambique in Q1 next year

Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa petrochemical giant Sasol SOLJ.J plans to drill its first exploration wells in Mozambique's onshore PT5-C field and offshore A5-A area in the first quarter of next year, a company presentation showed on Wednesday.

Sasol imports most of South Africa's gas via the Rompco pipeline that links Mozambique to the manufacturing heartland of Africa's most industrialised economy.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Louise Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.