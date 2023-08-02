Sasol Ltd - ADR (SSL) Price Target Increased by 9.87% to 19.49

The average one-year price target for Sasol Ltd - ADR (NYSE:SSL) has been revised to 19.49 / share. This is an increase of 9.87% from the prior estimate of 17.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.16 to a high of 32.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.49% from the latest reported closing price of 14.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sasol Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSL is 0.06%, a decrease of 43.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 7,152K shares. The put/call ratio of SSL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 783K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 773K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 48.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 74.38% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 517K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 135.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 57.47% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 488K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 299K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Sasol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries. Through its talented people, Sasol uses selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products globally. Its revised strategy aims to have a greater focus on value realisation for its stakeholders, sustainable growth and improved business sustainability as well as enhanced cash generation. The Chemicals Business will grow by meeting evolving consumer needs, including the demands of a growing and urbanising middle class. It will focus its activities on specialty chemicals where it has differentiated capabilities and strong market positions that can be expanded over time. The Energy Business will position to be responsive to global trends by providing new energy and mobility solutions over time, pursuing greenhouse gas emission reductions through growth in gas and renewables, and higher cash generation.

