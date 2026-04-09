Sasol Limited - Depositary Receipt (SSL) Price Target Increased by 13.29% to 11.59

The average one-year price target for Sasol Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SSL) has been revised to $11.59 / share. This is an increase of 13.29% from the prior estimate of $10.24 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.42 to a high of $29.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.94% from the latest reported closing price of $12.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sasol Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSL is 0.01%, an increase of 60.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 22,138K shares. The put/call ratio of SSL is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 21.28% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,264K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 29.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Voleon Capital Management holds 1,087K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing an increase of 54.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 102.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 46.40% over the last quarter.

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