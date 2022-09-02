Sasol, Japan's ITOCHU Sign MoU On Green Hydrogen And Ammonia

(RTTNews) - Sasol Limited (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX), a South African integrated energy and chemical company, Friday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Japan's ITOCHU Corp.

The MoU is to jointly study and develop the market and supply chain for green ammonia with a focus on its use as bunkering fuel and for power generation.

Green ammonia is produced from green hydrogen, which in turn is produced from renewable electricity, such as solar and wind, through an electrolysis process. Green ammonia can also be cracked back to hydrogen gas for further applications.

The companies will also evaluate ITOCHU's potential involvement and participation in Sasol's green ammonia export-orientated project(s), including product offtake. Financial support from Japan for studies and grants relating to green ammonia projects in South Africa will also be evaluated.

The MoU has been signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development or TICAD 8 in Tunisia, which is a forum to advance Japan-Africa sustainable development on the continent.

