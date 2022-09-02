Markets

Sasol, Japan's ITOCHU Sign MoU On Green Hydrogen And Ammonia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sasol Limited (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX), a South African integrated energy and chemical company, Friday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Japan's ITOCHU Corp.

The MoU is to jointly study and develop the market and supply chain for green ammonia with a focus on its use as bunkering fuel and for power generation.

Green ammonia is produced from green hydrogen, which in turn is produced from renewable electricity, such as solar and wind, through an electrolysis process. Green ammonia can also be cracked back to hydrogen gas for further applications.

The companies will also evaluate ITOCHU's potential involvement and participation in Sasol's green ammonia export-orientated project(s), including product offtake. Financial support from Japan for studies and grants relating to green ammonia projects in South Africa will also be evaluated.

The MoU has been signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development or TICAD 8 in Tunisia, which is a forum to advance Japan-Africa sustainable development on the continent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular