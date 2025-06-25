Sasol International Chemicals And Akuo Ink Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

(RTTNews) - Sasol International Chemicals, a business of Sasol Ltd. (SSL), and Akuo, a leading renewable energy producer and developer, announced Wednesday the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), marking a significant milestone in Sasol's commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

The renewable power purchases will equal approximately half of annual electricity consumption at Sasol's Lake Charles location.

The VPPA will deliver the equivalent of 91 megawatts, or 250,000 megawatt hours, annually of renewable energy capacity associated with the Tennyson solar farm Akuo is building in Coke County, Texas.

Once implemented in the second half of calendar year 2026, the 15-year agreement will reduce Sasol's CO2 emissions by approximately 90 thousand tons per annum (ktpa).

