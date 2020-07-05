World Markets

Sasol gives up licence to seek offshore gas in Mozambique

Contributor
Manuel Mucari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd has opted to give up its licence to explore for gas off the Mozambique coast, the company said on Sunday.

MAPUTO, July 5 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals giant Sasol SOLJ.J Ltd has opted to give up its licence to explore for gas off the Mozambique coast, the company said on Sunday.

"Sasol will return Block 16/19 in its entirety to the Government of Mozambique. To this end, a withdrawal notification has already been sent to the relevant Mozambican authorities", the firm said in a statement.

Sasol was awarded the research licence in 2005. In 2013 it abandoned the deep water part of the licence, retaining the shallow water allotment to assess its hydrocarbon potential.

It is still exploring for gas onshore in the fields of Pande and Temane, in the northern province of Inhambane.

Sasol, the world's top producer of motor fuel from coal, is trying to shed assets to pay off its debt pile and avoid a rights issue of up to $2 billion.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular