Sasol Chemicals To Sell Its 50% Stake In Gemini HDPE For $404 Mln

(RTTNews) - Sasol said that its subsidiary Sasol Chemicals North America LLC agreed to sell its 50% membership interest in Gemini HDPE LLC to INEOS Gemini HDPE Holding company for $404 million.

Sasol noted that it will use proceeds from the transaction to repay near-term debt obligation.

Gemini produces and sells bimodal high-density polyethylene based in La Porte, Texas, United States of America.

Closing of the sale is anticipated to occur by 31 December 2020.

