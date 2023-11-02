News & Insights

Saskatchewan leader's vow not to collect Canada carbon tax 'irresponsible'- minister

OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A vow by the premier of the Western energy producing province of Saskatchewan not to collect a federal carbon tax on homes heated with natural gas is irresponsible and illegal, Canada's energy minister said in comments that added to a mounting dispute between Ottawa and the provinces.

"If the government of Saskatchewan wants to create that kind of a barrier, then we will have to figure out how best to respond," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters when asked about the move by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

"I don't think it's a reasonable thing for any provincial premier to be saying... they're going to flout the laws of land... that's just an irresponsible position to take," Wilkinson said in an interview.

