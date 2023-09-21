Saskatchewan crop report

(Content is published from Saskatchewan government website)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Producers have made the most of another dry week in Saskatchewan with harvest now 82 per cent completed. This is ahead of the five-year average of 64 per cent and the 10-year average of 62 per cent. Producers are hoping for timely rains once harvest is complete. Harvest in the southwest is essentially complete with 97 per cent of the crop off. Only a few flax acres remain in the region. The west-central region continues to make great progress with 92 per cent of this year’s crop harvested. The southeast has 79 per cent, followed by the northeast and northwest at 75 per cent and finally, the east-central region has 66 per cent harvested. Producers mainly focused on harvesting oilseed crops this week and made substantial progress. Canola is now 65 per cent complete across the province, up by 23 per cent over last week. Mustard is 97 per cent complete, soybeans are 47 per cent and flax is 39 per cent. Oat harvest has also progressed rapidly, with 79 per cent of the crop harvested, an increase of 21 per cent from last week. Durum is 94 per cent complete, barley is 92 per cent and spring wheat is 88 per cent. Chickpea harvest progressed, with 87 per cent of the crop off. Harvest of fall cereals, canary seed, peas and lentils is complete for the year. Minimal rain was seen this week, with the Stoughton area receiving the most rain at 10 mm. The lack of significant rain led to topsoil moisture once again decreasing. Twenty-five per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 49 per cent is short and 26 per cent is very short. Twenty per cent of hay and pastures have adequate moisture, 49 per cent is short and 31 per cent is very short. For more information : https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/september/21/crop-report-for-the-period-of-september-12-to-18-2023

