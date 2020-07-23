World Markets

SA's Spur sees 40% drop in full-year profit, hit by lockdowns

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

South African franchise restaurant chain Spur Corporation on Thursday said it expected full-year earnings to fall by at least 40% because all of its operations in the country were shut during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

July 23 (Reuters) - South African franchise restaurant chain Spur Corporation SURJ.J on Thursday said it expected full-year earnings to fall by at least 40% because all of its operations in the country were shut during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The company said South African restaurant sales, which comprise nearly 90% of the group's total restaurant sales, fell 22.3% for the year ended June 30. It expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in the country, to decline by at least 40%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    Jul 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular