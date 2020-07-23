SA's Spur sees 40% drop in full-year profit, hit by lockdowns

July 23 (Reuters) - South African franchise restaurant chain Spur Corporation SURJ.J on Thursday said it expected full-year earnings to fall by at least 40% because all of its operations in the country were shut during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The company said South African restaurant sales, which comprise nearly 90% of the group's total restaurant sales, fell 22.3% for the year ended June 30. It expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in the country, to decline by at least 40%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

