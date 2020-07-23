World Markets
EESO

SA's Spur forecasts 40% fall in annual profit, hit by lockdowns

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

South African franchise restaurant chain Spur Corporation said on Thursday it expected full-year earnings to fall by at least 40% because all of its operations in the country were shut during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Adds details on outlook, company comment, background

July 23 (Reuters) - South African franchise restaurant chain Spur Corporation SURJ.J said on Thursday it expected full-year earnings to fall by at least 40% because all of its operations in the country were shut during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Restaurant operators across South Africa were hammered during coronavirus restrictions, with Spur's stores closed for five weeks.

The country's leading restaurant businesses, with more than 640 restaurants across South Africa, the rest of Africa, Mauritius, Australasia and the Middle East, said it expects 495 of its domestic restaurants to be open by the end of this month, with most operating a full sit-down service.

The company said its South African restaurant sales, which comprise nearly 90% of the group's total restaurant sales, fell 22.3% in the year ended June 30.

It expects annual headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa and which strips out certain one-off items, to decline by at least 40%.

"We are discounting franchise and marketing fees and granting extended payment terms for certain debts. We expect to continue discounting fees until our franchisees experience meaningful increases in restaurant turnovers," the company said.

Its total franchised restaurant sales declined by 21.7% to 6.0 billion rand ($362.18 million) due to trading restrictions in all countries of operation during the last four months of the financial year, Spur said.

($1 = 16.5665 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Aditya Soni)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EESO

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    Jul 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular