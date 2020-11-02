SA's Sibanye Stillwater proposes odd-lot offer, repurchase option for small shareholders

Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J on Monday proposed an odd-lot offer to shareholders who own fewer than 100 shares in the miner.

The company in a statement said it is also proposing a specific repurchase to shareholders of 100 shares or more but equal to or fewer than 400 shares.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.