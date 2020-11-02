World Markets

SA's Sibanye Stillwater proposes odd-lot offer, repurchase option for small shareholders

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater on Monday proposed an odd-lot offer to shareholders who own fewer than 100 shares in the miner.

The company in a statement said it is also proposing a specific repurchase to shareholders of 100 shares or more but equal to or fewer than 400 shares.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

