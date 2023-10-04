SAS shares plunge 95% as restructuring wipes out owners

COPENHAGEN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in SAS SAS.ST tumbled 95% in opening trade on Wednesday after the Scandinavian airline announced new big shareholders late on Tuesday in a deal that will see the group delisted from bourses and existing shareholder stakes' values reduced to zero.

