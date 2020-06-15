SAS seeks $1.3 bln in new funds; Sweden, Denmark pledge support

SAS says needs around 12.5 bln SEK to keep flying

Sweden says plans to give 5 bln SEK

Denmark also supports the recapitalisation plan

Sweden links support to SAS emissions targets

SAS shares up almost 4%

Adds Danish government's statement

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - SAS SAS.ST needs about 12.5 billion crowns ($1.33 billion) in new funding to survive the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Monday as it presented a recapitalisation plan.

Airlines are among the worst hit businesses after widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus forced the grounding of most of their fleets.

"The aim of the plan is to ensure that SAS is fully funded and that shareholders equity will be at levels reported before the COVID-19 pandemic when anticipated business volumes return to pre-corona levels in 2022," SAS said in a statement.

The Swedish government said it would ask parliament for permission to inject up to 5 billion crowns and increase its stake in the airline by an unspecified amount.

Denmark's government said it had reached an agreement to support the recapitalisation. It declined to say how much money it would invest but said the amount "must be matched by a fair share of ownership".

Shares in SAS, of which Sweden owns 14.8% and Denmark 14.2%, were up 3.8% at 0804 GMT.

The airline is not the first to require state support to see it through the crisis. Rival Norwegian Air NWC.OL has secured loans of 3 billion crowns from its government and Germany will take a 20% stake in Lufthansa LHAG.DE as part of a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) bailout.

Sweden said its support was conditional on SAS setting tougher emissions goals as part of its new operating model.

"Let me be clear, Sweden will only go in with capital to SAS if clear, quantitative targets for reduced emissions are set in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degree goal," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund told reporters at a news conference.

SAS said in late May that it was in talks with shareholders to raise funds. Sweden and Denmark have already guaranteed a 3.3 billion crown credit facility.

The airline reported losses before tax for the February-April quarter roughly three times the size of its loss a year earlier.

($1 = 9.4165 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Simon Johnson in Stockholm; additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.