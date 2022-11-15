Commodities

SAS secures deals with one more lessor to cut aircraft costs

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

November 15, 2022 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit airline SAS SAS.ST said on Tuesday it had an reached agreement with one more lessor representing three aircraft in the company's fleet to amend the terms of existing lease contracts.

The agreements come on top of deals with 12 lessors comprising 43 planes as announced earlier by the company.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

