World Markets

SA's Sasol to sell 50% stake in Texas HDPE plant

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Sasol Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50% interest in a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) manufacturing plant in Texas, to INEOS Gemini HDPE Holding Co for $404 million.

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sasol Ltd SOLJ.J said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 50% interest in a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) manufacturing plant in Texas, to INEOS Gemini HDPE Holding Co for $404 million.

"Sale represents a further step in achieving Sasol's strategic and financial objectives by accelerating the focus on specialty chemicals and reducing net debt," Sasol, the world's top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal, said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular