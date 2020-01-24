SA's Sasol first-half mining production for sale slips 2%

Adds background, details on U.S. unit

Jan 24 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol SOLJ.J said on Friday mining production for sale fell 2% in the first-half, hurt by maintenance work at two of its coal mines.

Production dropped to 17.9 million tons for the six months ended Dec. 31 from 18.3 mm tons a year earlier, Sasol said, adding that the output was impacted as it was constructing an additional roof support at its Syferfontein and Mooikraal Collieries in South Africa.

The company, however, expects largely strong operational performance for the full year, with sales volume from its energy unit on track to achieve prior forecast of about 57–58 million barrels (mm bbl).

Sasol also said initial findings from an investigation into explosions at it Lake Charles Chemicals Project in the U.S. state of Louisiana indicate that the damage is limited to a small portion of the unit.

In October, the company said its joint chief executives will step down after a review of challenges facing its U.S. ethane cracker project.

Sasol had in November signalled an at least 20% drop in first-half profit, without giving a reason.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

