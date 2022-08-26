SAS reports deeper third-quarter loss as strike bites
COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit airline SAS SAS.ST on Friday reported a deeper May-July loss than a year ago and said it remained cautious of the upcoming winter season as COVID-19 restrictions and geopolitical uncertainties persist.
Long-struggling SAS, ravaged by the pandemic and pressured by low-cost rivals, sought bankruptcy protection last month as pilots went on a two-week strike, hoping to emerge within 9-12 months as a more competitive airline.
The carrier reported a fiscal third-quarter loss before tax of 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($187.61 million) against a year-earlier 1.33 billion crowns loss.
"The quarter was impacted by major events that influenced the overall result. First and foremost, the 15-day pilot strike in July which had a severe effect on the overall result," SAS said in a statement.
To date, the financial impact of the strike has been 1.4 billion crowns, it added.
SAS, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, said its cash balance at end-July stood at 6.1 billion crowns down from the 8.5 billion it had at the end of April.
($1 = 10.6073 Swedish crowns)
