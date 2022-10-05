Commodities

SAS reaches agreements with lessors on new aircraft lease terms

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Airline SAS said on Wednesday it had reached agreements with 10 lessors representing 36 aircraft to amend the terms of existing aircraft and equipment lease agreements.

It said in a statement the agreements constituted an important step in reconfiguring its fleet and achieving a 7.5 billion Swedish crowns ($689.98 million)savings plan.

($1 = 10.8699 Swedish crowns)

