SAS reaches agreements with lessors on new aircraft lease terms

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Airline SAS SAS.ST said on Wednesday it had reached agreements with 10 lessors representing 36 aircraft to amend the terms of existing aircraft and equipment lease agreements.

It said in a statement the agreements constituted an important step in reconfiguring its fleet and achieving a 7.5 billion Swedish crowns ($689.98 million)savings plan.

($1 = 10.8699 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

