SA's Premier Group intends to list on Johannesburg exchange

Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa' consumer packaged goods maker Premier Group intends to make its stock market debut at a proposed price range of 53.82-67.04 South African rand ($3.11-$3.87) per share, investment firm Brait Plc BATJ.J said on Monday. ($1 = 17.3112 rand)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

