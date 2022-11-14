World Markets

SA's Premier Group intends to list on Johannesburg exchange

November 14, 2022 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa' consumer packaged goods maker Premier Group intends to make its stock market debut at a proposed price range of 53.82-67.04 South African rand ($3.11-$3.87) per share, investment firm Brait Plc BATJ.J said on Monday. ($1 = 17.3112 rand)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

