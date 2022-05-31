SAS Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - SAS (SASDF.PK, SASDY.PK) posted a second-quarter net loss of 1.52 billion Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 2.41 billion kronor, prior year. Loss per common share was 0.21 kronor compared to a loss of 0.35 kronor. Loss before tax was 1.6 billion kronor, for the quarter.

Second-quarter revenue increased to 7.05 billion kronor from 1.93 billion kronor, prior year. The company said the increase in revenue was mainly related to increased production and increased demand. Currency-adjusted passenger revenue rose 382%, for the quarter.

"We are seeing healthy underlying demand, but uncertainty persists and a successful implementation of SAS FORWARD will secure our long-term competitiveness," said Anko Van der Werff, President and CEO.

The cash balance at the end of the quarter was 8.5 billion kronor.

