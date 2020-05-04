Oil

SA's Imperial Logistics to sell European shipping business for $246 mln

Imperial Logistics said on Monday it would sell its European shipping business to Germany-based Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG for an enterprise value of 225 million euros ($245.99 million), as it overhauls its operations.

The company's South American shipping business will be continued on a stand-alone basis but will remain available for sale, it added.

