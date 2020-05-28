SAS Group Q2 Loss Widens; In Process To Cut 5,000 Jobs; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scandinavian Airlines System or SAS Group (SASDY.PK) were losing around 8 percent in the morning trading in Sweden after the company reported Thursday a sharply wider net loss in its second quarter hurt by weak demand amid Covid-19.

Further, the company said it initiated the processes to reduce future workforce by up to 5,000 full-time positions.

For the second quarter, net loss was 3.47 billion Swedish kronor, compared to last year's loss of 933 million kronor. Loss per share was 9.15 kronor, compared to loss of 2.44 kronor a year ago.

Revenue plunged around 50 percent to 5.26 billion kronor from prior year's 9.87 billion kronor.

In April, capacity was down 94 percent and the number of passengers fell 96 percent compared to last year. SAS has temporarily halted most of its traffic due to effects of COVID-19

As of now around 90 percent of its workforce is on temporary layoff schemes. The company announced a permanent reduction of 5,000 positions to adapt to predicted market conditions.

The company also enforced a significant reduction of network, reduced sales & marketing spend, renegotiated supplier agreements, and postponed IT projects and investments.

In Stockholm, SAS Group shares were trading at 9.96 kronor, down 8.24 percent.

