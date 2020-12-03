SA's Exxaro Resources sees 5% rise in annual coal production

Dec 3 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J said on Thursday it expected total annual coal output and sales volumes to rise by 5%, buoyed by increased demand from state power utility Eskom at Medupi Power Station and the ramping up of production at its Belfast mine.

Exxaro, which also has interests in mineral sands, iron ore and energy, said it expected the full-year capital expenditure in its coal business to be about 47% lower, due to project delays linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and key projects reaching completion.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

