S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Delays Key Transaction Circular

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited (HK:1184) has released an update.

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited announced a delay in sending out a crucial circular concerning its ongoing transactions with Hon Hai Group, originally scheduled for dispatch by October 21, now postponed to November 11, 2024. This circular will provide shareholders with important details about the Conditional Master Agreement and expert recommendations. Investors should watch for updates as this information could impact future financial strategies.

