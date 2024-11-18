News & Insights

S.A.S. Dragon Announces Special General Meeting Plans

November 18, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited (HK:1184) has released an update.

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on December 19, 2024, in Shenzhen, China, to seek approval for key agreements and transactions. Shareholders will vote on the Conditional Master Agreement and related transactions, which are significant for the company’s future dealings. Investors in the financial markets will be keen to watch the outcomes of this meeting, as they could impact the company’s strategic direction.

