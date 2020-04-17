Markets

SA's competition watchdog recommends approval of AngloGold-Harmony deal

April 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's competition watchdog said on Friday it had asked the country's Competition Tribunal to approve the proposed acquisition of some of AngloGold Ashanti's ANGJ.J assets by Harmony Gold HARJ.J, without any conditions.

The Commission said it had found the proposed transaction was unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets.

AngloGold Ashanti said in February it would sell its remaining South African assets for about $300 million to Harmony, as part of its plan to shrink its portfolio.

