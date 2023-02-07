SAS Capital Co. Updates Holdings in TRANSPHORM (TGAN)

Fintel reports that SAS Capital Co. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.83MM shares of TRANSPHORM INC (TGAN). This represents 8.41% of the company.

In the last filing dated December 8, 2021 they reported owning 9.08% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.37% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for TRANSPHORM is $8.03. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 86.37% from its latest reported closing price of $4.31.

The projected annual revenue for TRANSPHORM is $19MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRANSPHORM. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TGAN is 0.1446%, an increase of 42.5985%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 40,186K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 22,675,980 shares representing 40.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,805,595 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771,267 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 74.11% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,772,875 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778,937 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 27.67% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,987,500 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 911,237 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624,813 shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 74.33% over the last quarter.

