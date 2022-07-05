Commodities

SAS applies for Chapter 11 in the United States

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it was initiating a court-supervised process in the United States by a Chapter 11 filing to implement key elements of its SAS FORWARD restructuring plan.

STOCKHOLM, July 5 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST said on Tuesday it was initiating a court-supervised process in the United States by a Chapter 11 filing to implement key elements of its SAS FORWARD

restructuring plan.

It said in a statement it would continue to serve its customers throughout the process.

"To proceed with the implementation of key elements of the plan, SAS and certain of its subsidiaries have voluntarily filed for chapter 11 in the U.S., a legal process for financial restructuring conducted under U.S. federal court supervision," it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular