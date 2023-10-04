SAS Announces Winning Consortium In Exit Financing Solicitation Process; To Join SkyTeam Alliance

(RTTNews) - SAS said it has selected Castlelake, L.P., on behalf of certain funds or affiliates, Air France-KLM S.A. and Lind Invest ApS, together with the Danish state as the winning bidder consortium in its exit financing solicitation process in the U.S. The agreed transaction structure includes a total investment in the reorganized SAS corresponding to $1.175 billion. As part of the transaction, SAS is intended to eventually join the SkyTeam Alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member, and exit the Star Alliance.

The transaction structure includes a total investment in the reorganized SAS corresponding to $1.175 billion, including $475 million in new unlisted equity and $700 million in secured convertible debt, as well as a $500 million refinancing by Castlelake of SAS' current debtor-in-possession term loan.

The company noted that the transaction will need to be approved as part of SAS' chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.