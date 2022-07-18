Commodities

SAS and pilots unions reach deal to end strike

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

SAS and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, the company said on Tuesday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt.

Repeats, with no change to text

July 18 (Reuters) - SAS SAS.ST and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, the company said on Tuesday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular