SAS and pilots unions reach deal to end strike

July 18 (Reuters) - SAS SAS.ST and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, the company said on Tuesday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt.

