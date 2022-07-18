SAS and pilots unions reach deal to end strike
Repeats, with no change to text
July 18 (Reuters) - SAS SAS.ST and pilots unions have reached a wage deal, the company said on Tuesday, ending a strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that has grounded hundreds of flights and thrown the airline's future into doubt.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.