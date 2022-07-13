SAS and pilots unable to end strike, talks to resume on Thursday -media

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and pilot unions could not find a solution to end the 10-day strike on Wednesday with negotiations to resume on Thursday, Norwegian daily Verdens Gang reported.

Long-struggling SAS has said the strike at the height of its peak season is costing $10 million to $13 million a day while at the same time it needs to slash costs and attract new investors to survive.

