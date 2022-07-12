SAS and pilot unions to resume negotiations Wednesday, Danish TV2 reports

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and unions representing pilots on strike will resume negotiations on Wednesday, Danish TV2 reported on Tuesday, citing a Swedish mediator.

A SAS spokesperson could not immediately confirm.

The carrier has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights since July 4 when talks with pilots over a new collective bargaining agreement collapsed and pilots went on strike.

The Swedish pilot union was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto and Kim Coghill)

