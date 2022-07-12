SAS and pilot unions to resume negotiations Wednesday, Danish TV2 reports
STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and pilot unions representing pilots on strike will resume negotiations on Wednesday, Danish TV2 reported on Tuesday, citing a Swedish mediator.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)
