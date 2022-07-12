Commodities

SAS and pilot unions to resume negotiations Wednesday, Danish TV2 reports

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Scandinavian airline SAS and pilot unions representing pilots on strike will resume negotiations on Wednesday, Danish TV2 reported on Tuesday, citing a Swedish mediator.

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and pilot unions representing pilots on strike will resume negotiations on Wednesday, Danish TV2 reported on Tuesday, citing a Swedish mediator.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular