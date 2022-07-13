SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and unions representing pilots on strike are resuming talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.

Pilots employed at SAS Scandinavia went on strike on July 4 after negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement broke down, forcing the long-struggling airline to cancel more than 1,200 flights at the height of the Nordic holiday travel season.

"We hope that we can solve this and that we can end this strike. That is why we are here," Roger Klokset, from the union representing Norwegian SAS pilots, told reporters upon arrival at the site of the negotiations in Stockholm.

A SAS spokesperson declined to comment on the content or expected outcome of the talks.

SAS has said the strike will cost it $10 million to $13 million per day and had hastened its decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it sought breathing space to restructure its loss-making business.

The carrier had on Wednesday cancelled 242 flights, or 75% of those scheduled, according to FlightAware.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Jamie Freed in Sydney, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

