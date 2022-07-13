Commodities

SAS and pilot unions set to resume talks as strike enters 10th day

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing pilots on strike will resume talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and unions representing pilots on strike will resume talks at 0800 GMT on Wednesday in the Swedish capital, mediator Jan Sjolin said.

Pilots employed at SAS Scandinavia went on strike on July 4 after negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement broke down, forcing the long-struggling airline to cancel more than 1,200 flights at the height of the Nordic holiday travel season.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular