SAS and its pilots extend wage talk deadline

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and its pilots have agreed, at the behest of mediators, to extend by three days a deadline for wage talks, thus postponing the risk of a strike, the carrier and labour unions said on Wednesday.

"SAS welcomes the mediators' decision as it continues to be the company's firm ambition to reach an agreement and avoid a strike," the company said in a statement.

Flights will continue as normal on Wednesday. Close to 1,000 pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, around 80% of those working for the company, plan to go on strike unless a deal is found, labour unions have said.

