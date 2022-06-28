Commodities

SAS and its pilots extend wage talk deadline

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

Scandinavian airline SAS and its pilots have agreed, at the behest of mediators, to extend by three days a deadline for wage talks, thus postponing the risk of a strike, the carrier and labour unions said on Wednesday.

Updates with SAS quote

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and its pilots have agreed, at the behest of mediators, to extend by three days a deadline for wage talks, thus postponing the risk of a strike, the carrier and labour unions said on Wednesday.

"SAS welcomes the mediators' decision as it continues to be the company's firm ambition to reach an agreement and avoid a strike," the company said in a statement.

Flights will continue as normal on Wednesday. Close to 1,000 pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, around 80% of those working for the company, plan to go on strike unless a deal is found, labour unions have said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular