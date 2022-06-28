SAS and its pilots extend wage talk deadline
Updates with SAS quote
STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST and its pilots have agreed, at the behest of mediators, to extend by three days a deadline for wage talks, thus postponing the risk of a strike, the carrier and labour unions said on Wednesday.
"SAS welcomes the mediators' decision as it continues to be the company's firm ambition to reach an agreement and avoid a strike," the company said in a statement.
Flights will continue as normal on Wednesday. Close to 1,000 pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, around 80% of those working for the company, plan to go on strike unless a deal is found, labour unions have said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Terje Solsvik)
((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.